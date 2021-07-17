Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $125,404,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 419.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

