Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 76.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 36.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 116.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 207.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.06.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

