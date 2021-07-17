Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 2,992.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,726 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,019,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

