Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $162,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $950.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $877.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.36 and a 12 month high of $965.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

