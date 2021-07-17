Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 19,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter.

