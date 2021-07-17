Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 19,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.