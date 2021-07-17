Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.