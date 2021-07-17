Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.38 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22.

