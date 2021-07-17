Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 56,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 3,819 call options.

DOYU opened at $4.59 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DouYu International by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DouYu International by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $17,246,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

