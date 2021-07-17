Investors Purchase High Volume of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Call Options (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,829% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

HMHC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $499,272.47. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 3,025,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $14,648,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

