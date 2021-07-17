Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $50.05 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $50.05 million and approximately $475,426.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00807092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

