iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMIF remained flat at $$24.35 during trading on Friday. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.