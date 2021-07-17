iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTB stock remained flat at $$25.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,536. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42.

