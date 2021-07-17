iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $44.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11.

