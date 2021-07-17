iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $114.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

