iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 191.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

TIP opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $129.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

