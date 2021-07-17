iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $278.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

