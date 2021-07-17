Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 25,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 279,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

About Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

