Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.80. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.