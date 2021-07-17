Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.80. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

