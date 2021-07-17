J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,312,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

