J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $197.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at $218,312,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

