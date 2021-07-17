James A. Squires Sells 20,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.78. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

