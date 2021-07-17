James (Jamie) Myers Buys 100,000 Shares of Resource Base Limited (ASX:RBX) Stock

Resource Base Limited (ASX:RBX) insider James (Jamie) Myers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,785.71).

About Resource Base

Resource Base Limited engages in the gold exploration and production activities in Australia. The company holds interests in the Broula King Project located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

