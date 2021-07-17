Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,559 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 802,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 292,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCT opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.