Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 877.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,947 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

