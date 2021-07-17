Jane Street Group LLC Takes $8.59 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 862,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $199,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $398,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.