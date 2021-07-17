JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of JAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 49,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74. JanOne has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 129.42% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $220,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

