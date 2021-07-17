Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 329,046 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.10% of Skyline Champion worth $53,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.