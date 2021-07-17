Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $65,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

Shares of ROP opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $491.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

