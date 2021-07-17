Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $56.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9,040.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.06% of Fox Factory worth $56,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,773,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $387,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.91. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $154,820.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

