Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $59.21 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $59,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

