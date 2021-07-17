Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $60.64 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 201,944 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $60,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.