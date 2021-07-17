Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $54,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 984,876 shares valued at $103,788,451. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Truist boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

