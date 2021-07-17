Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $63.77 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,292,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,561,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,771,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.