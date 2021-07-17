Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of JPDYY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

