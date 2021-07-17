Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of JPDYY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80.
About Japan Display
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.