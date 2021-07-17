JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 932.20 ($12.18). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 923.80 ($12.07), with a volume of 777,565 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The stock has a market cap of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 923.34.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

