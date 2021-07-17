Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $37.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

