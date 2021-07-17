Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $52.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $46.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

GS stock opened at $364.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.