Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $10.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

MT stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

