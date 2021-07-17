Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

BRTHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.12.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

