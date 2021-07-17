Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TDK Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TDK in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

