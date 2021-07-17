Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

