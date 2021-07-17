Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 51,929 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $2,136,359.06.

Shares of HNI opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.