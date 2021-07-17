Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 38,000 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00.

HRC opened at $114.94 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

