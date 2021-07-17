JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,573.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,321,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

