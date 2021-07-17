Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Jiya Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

