John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 25.00% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

