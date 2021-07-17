JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

PUM stock opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 100.05.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

