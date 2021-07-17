JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,726 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of ARTNA opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.