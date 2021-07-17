JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of BRT Apartments worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE BRT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.