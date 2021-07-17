JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.51. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

